MSDF Destroyer for F-35B Fighters Unveiled after 1st-Stage Work

Newsfrom Japan

Kure, Hiroshima Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force unveiled to the media Monday the Kaga destroyer after completing the first stage of work to turn the vessel into a "flattop" for F-35B stealth fighter jets.

During the two years of work to upgrade the Kaga, the helicopter-carrying destroyer's flat deck was coated with heat-resistant paint so it can withstand the exhaust heat from the vertical takeoff and landing fighters to be acquired by the Defense Ministry. Markings for takeoffs, including a yellow line drawn straight from stern to bow, were also painted on the deck.

The shape of its bow was changed from trapezoid to rectangle to curb the turbulence that occurs when the aircraft hop off and also to secure the safe takeoff distance for them.

The Kaga is one of the two Izumo-class helicopter destroyers, the MSDF's biggest vessels. It is 248 meters long and has a standard displacement of 19,950 tons.

"It is the first time for the MSDF to undertake such big (modification) work," Capt. Ichiro Kokubu, the Kaga's commander, told a press conference in the city of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]