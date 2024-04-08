Shizuoka Governor to Submit Resignation as Early as Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu plans to submit his resignation as early as Wednesday following his latest gaffe, informed sources said Monday.

Kawakatsu, 75, is under fire for a remark viewed as insulting to people in certain professions, which was made last week in a speech to newly hired officials of the central Japan prefecture.

According to the prefectural election commission, a gubernatorial election may be held May 26 to pick his successor under the public office election law.

Kawakatsu initially planned to resign at the start of a prefectural assembly session in June. Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito members in the Shizuoka assembly demanded his early resignation, however, saying that he should not "cause stagnation in prefectural government."

The governor had said he would fully abide by the prefectural assembly's proposed schedule. On Monday. he notified the assembly that he will submit his resignation letter Wednesday, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]