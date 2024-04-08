1 in 3 Town, Village Assembly Races May Go Uncontested: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--About one-third of town and village assemblies in Japan may have to have members chosen without a vote in the four years through April 2027 due to a lack of candidates, a report showed Monday.

The report by an expert panel of the National Association of Chairpersons of Town and Village Assemblies said that 34.1 pct of the assemblies would be selected without a competitive race if the number of uncontested elections keeps increasing at the current pace.

It urged assemblies that have had elections in which the number of candidates was equal to or below that of seats to set up bodies to examine the issue of candidate shortages.

It was the first time for the association to discuss measures to deal with the issue through a panel focusing on the matter.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that local autonomy and democracy will be in a critical situation if we do not stop it now," association leader Takaki Watabe, who heads the town assembly of Atsuma in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, said of the issue at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]