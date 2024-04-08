Governor Points to Idea of Scrapping "Kokutai" Sports Event

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai, president of the National Governors' Association, on Monday pointed to the idea of scrapping the annual national sports event previously known as "kokutai."

"It's my personal opinion, but I guess one way to think about it is to abolish it," Murai told a regular press conference, referring to the Japan Games, renamed from the National Sports Festival, or kokutai, this year.

The annual event is hosted in rotation by the country's 47 prefectures. It is co-sponsored by the Japan Sport Association (JSPO), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the host prefecture.

The event, which started in 1946, will enter its third round in 2035.

Murai said that financial burdens on host prefectures are heavy and that few leading athletes aiming for international competitions such as the Olympics participate in the event.

