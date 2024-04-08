Japanese Author Ototake to Run in Lower House By-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author Hirotada Ototake said Monday that he will run as an independent in the April 28 House of Representatives by-election in the Tokyo No. 15 constituency.

Ototake, 48, who announced his bid for the lower chamber of parliament at a press conference, is expected to receive the backing of First no Kai, a political organization closely linked to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike that he serves as deputy leader.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has decided not to field its own candidate for the constituency, is discussing supporting Ototake as a recommended candidate.

At the press conference, Ototake said that as one who has congenital tetra-amelia syndrome, he wants to "help people in need through the power of politics."

He said that he will consider whether to accept recommendations from the LDP and other parties based on their policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]