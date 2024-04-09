1 Year On, BOJ Gov. Ueda Working to Normalize Policy amid Challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who on Tuesday marked one year since taking office, has led the BOJ to put an end to its unprecedented massive monetary easing campaign initiated by his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda.

At its policy-setting meeting in March, the BOJ lifted its negative interest rate policy, a key measure in the campaign, in a shift toward "a normal monetary policy" as termed by Ueda.

Still holding large amounts of Japanese government bonds and exchange-traded funds it purchased under the ultraeasy policy, however, the central bank faces a key challenge of carrying out further policy normalization smoothly.

"I'd like to take the (BOJ governor's term of) five years to complete the mission of achieving price stability, which has been a longstanding issue (for the BOJ)," Ueda said in a parliamentary hearing in February last year, before assuming the post of top central banker, emphasizing his determination to attain the bank's 2 pct inflation target during his tenure.

After Ueda became BOJ governor April 9 last year, the central bank tweaked its yield curve control scheme under the ultraeasy policy twice, in July and October, allowing long-term interest rates to rise to some extent.

