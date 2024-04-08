Japan, Ukraine Foreign Chiefs Reaffirm Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, reaffirmed Monday their continued cooperation in coping with Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kamikawa told Kuleba over the phone that "Japan will never waver in its position of standing together with Ukraine."

Kuleba expressed gratitude for Kamikawa's visit to Ukraine in January and the support Japan has extended so far.

"The two ministers concurred that they will continue to work closely together," the ministry said.

