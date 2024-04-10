LDP Seeks to Minimize Damage in Upcoming Lower House By-Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seeking to minimize potential damage in three upcoming by-elections for the House of Representatives, amid strong headwinds from its slush fund scandal.

As a tactic to avoid losing all of the April 28 Lower House by-elections, the LDP plans to skip fielding its own candidates in the Tokyo No. 15 and the Nagasaki No. 3 constituencies. The party is aiming for a "victory" in the Tokyo constituency by supporting a candidate backed by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Since the Tokyo and Nagasaki by-elections will be held after LDP lawmakers resigned over money issues, any LDP candidates there would face huge disadvantages, a party source said.

Although the party has drawn up punishments for members involved in the slush fund scandal, the controversy shows no signs of dying down.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi has admitted that it would be difficult for the party to field its own candidates in the two constituencies this time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]