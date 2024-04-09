Kids’ Spending on Online Games Becoming Problem in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Consumer centers across Japan have been flooded with requests for consultations about big spending on online games that children made without their parents’ permission.

Half of the requests were about elementary school kids. In some cases, children spent more than 1 million yen on in-app purchases.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan advises that parents log out of their Apple or Google accounts when they let their children use their smartphones.

The number of requests for consultations about contracts concluded by elementary to senior high school students related to online games totaled some 4,000 in fiscal 2022.

Of them, 49.4 pct involved elementary school children, 37.6 pct junior high school students, and the remaining 13 pct senior high school students, according to a survey by the center.

