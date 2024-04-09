Japanese Imperial Couple to Visit Quake-Hit Ishikawa Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit two towns in Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday to meet with people affected by a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the central Japan prefecture on New Year's Day, the government said Tuesday.

The Emperor and the Empress will visit the towns of Anamizu and Noto to meet with affected people at evacuation centers as well as relief workers, according to the Imperial Household Agency. The trip will be postponed to Saturday in bad weather.

The visit comes after the Imperial couple traveled to the Ishikawa cities of Wajima and Suzu on March 22. They have been concerned about the sufferings of people in areas other the two cities, according to aides.

The last time that the couple visited disaster-hit areas in the same prefecture successively was in February and March 1995 when they traveled to Hyogo Prefecture following a maginitude-7.3 quake while they were the crown prince and princess.

