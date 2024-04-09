GSDF Unit Uses Controversial War Name on Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--A unit of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force used the phrase "Greater East Asia War" to refer to the Pacific War on its official X, formerly Twitter, account and later deleted it, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara admitted Tuesday.

The deletion was made because the government "no longer uses" the phrase in official documents, Kihara explained at a press conference.

The X post in question was made by the GSDF's 32nd infantry regiment based in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo. It used the phrase when reporting that its members had participated in a memorial service for those who died in Iwoto, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific also known as Iwojima. The post introduced the island as the bloodiest battlefield of the Greater East Asia War.

Kihara said that the regiment had no intention but to describe the situation on the island at the time by using the name of the war at the time.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]