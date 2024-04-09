Japan, U.S. to Launch Ministerial Dialogue on Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments will launch a ministerial dialogue on decarbonization at Wednesday's bilateral summit, Japanese industry minister Ken Saito said Tuesday.

"We hope to promote economic cooperation in various areas, including clean energy," Saito told a press conference.

The ministerial dialogue will aim to promote cooperation under Japan's green transformation promotion strategy and the United States' decarbonization policy.

Saito will visit the United States for five days from Tuesday and hold talks with U.S. officials including John Podesta, senior adviser to President Joe Biden, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Saito and Raimondo are slated to hold a partnership meeting on strengthening supply chain resilience. They will also hold a trilateral meeting with Philippine trade and industry secretary Alfredo Pascual.

