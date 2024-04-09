Shin-Etsu Chemical to Build New Chip Materials Plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. said Tuesday it will build a new semiconductor materials plant in the city of Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, at a cost of some 83 billion yen.

The plant, slated to be completed by 2026, will make photoresists, including extreme ultraviolet resists used for state-of-the-art chips for generative artificial intelligence systems, and other semiconductor-related materials. The investment includes the cost to buy a 150,000-square-meter site for the factory.

It will be the Japanese company's first new domestic production base since its plant in the city of Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, also eastern Japan, was built in 1970. The Isesaki plant will also carry out research and development in the future.

Currently, the company makes photoresists and related products at its plants in the central Japan prefectures of Niigata and Fukui, both along the Sea of Japan, and in Taiwan. It selected Gunma, an inland prefecture, which borders Niigata, for the new plant in order to hedge risks.

Japanese companies have strengths in the production of semiconductor materials. Shin-Etsu Chemical is among the world's leading makers of photoresists and silicon wafers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]