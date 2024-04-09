Japan Unveils Income-by-Income Fees for Birthrate Boosting Steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--People in Japan with an annual income of 6 million yen as of fiscal 2028 are expected to pay 1,000 yen a month in fees used to fund measures aimed at raising the country's low birthrate, the Children and Families Agency said Tuesday.

The monthly fees are estimated at 1,650 yen for those with an annual income of 10 million yen, 1,350 yen for those with 8 million yen, 650 yen for those with 4 million yen and 350 yen for those with 2 million yen, the agency said.

The fees will be collected on top of existing public medical insurance premiums starting in fiscal 2026.

The Japanese government is planning to spend 3.6 trillion yen on birthrate boosting measures a year by fiscal 2028. Of the total, 1 trillion yen will be funded by the extra fees.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]