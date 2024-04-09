3 in 70s among 5 Dead after Taking "Beni Koji" Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Three people in their 70s are among the five people reported dead after taking a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. supplement product containing "beni koji" red fermented rice, it was learned Tuesday.

According to a breakdown released by the health ministry and the Japanese Society of Nephrology, one of the other two patients is aged between 90 and 99, while the other's age is unknown. The five comprised two men and three women, and three had pre-existing conditions such as prostate cancer, malignant lymphoma and high blood pressure.

The society also released details of 95 people reported by Thursday to be suffering from health problems over Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. supplement products in a questionnaire survey sent to member doctors from March 27. There were 29 men and 66 women, and 43 were in their 50s.

The products contained beni koji, an ingredient created by fermenting rice with Monascus purpureus, a species of mold.

Most of the patients had symptoms characteristic of Fanconi syndrome, in which many renal tubules are damaged and vital minerals such as potassium and phosphorus cannot be reabsorbed. Excessive excretion of such minerals in urine can cause muscle weakness, dehydration, and osteomalacia.

