Japan Govt Urged to Check Effectiveness of Chip Investments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese government panel members Tuesday urged the government to strictly evaluate the effectiveness of its huge investments to help expand domestic production of semiconductors.

The members of a subcommittee of the Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister, also demanded that the government secure stable financial resources for such investments.

In the past three years, a total of 3.9 trillion yen was secured mainly by the industry ministry in supplementary budgets to help the chip industry boost domestic production amid a conflict between the United States and China over the sector, according to the Finance Ministry.

The amount is equivalent to 0.71 pct of the country's gross domestic product, far higher than 0.21 pct for the United States and 0.41 pct for Germany, both of which are taking steps to attract and nurture semiconductor makers.

Members of the subgroup said that in order to beef up the chip industry, the government should provide stable support to attract private funds and talent, review how to share related risks between the public and private sectors and promote private investment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]