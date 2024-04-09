Lawsuit Filed over Gender Gap in Survivor's Pension Conditions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--A lawsuit was filed with Tokyo District Court on Tuesday over a gender gap in the conditions for receiving survivor's pension benefits under the workers' compensation insurance system.

In the lawsuit, a 54-year-old Tokyo man who lost his then 51-year-old wife argues that age and other restrictions for only men violate the Constitution, which stipulates equality under the law.

According to the complaint and other sources, the man and his wife were a working couple, but the wife died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage in June 2019. Her death was deemed work-related due to her long working hours.

The husband applied for the survivor's pension in 2023, but the head of the Hachioiji labor standards inspection office denied the application, saying that the man was ineligible because he was 49 years old at the time of his wife's death.

The workers' accident compensation insurance law stipulates that recipients of the pension are in principle spouses and children who were dependent on the income of the deceased worker. There are further restrictions on recipients other than wives, with husbands having to be at least 55 years old or disabled at the time when their wives' deaths.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]