Japan Bank Lending Hits Another Record High in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Outstanding bank lending in Japan rewrote an all-time high for the second straight year in fiscal 2023, the Japanese Bankers Association said Tuesday.

As of the end of the year on March 31, the combined lending balance at 110 member banks nationwide stood at 587,331.2 billion yen, up 3.8 pct from a year earlier.

Balance growth slowed from the previous year's 4.1 pct. Still, corporate demand for working capital increased thanks to the normalization of economic activities after the COVID-19 pandemic and price spikes.

The balance rose 4.7 pct to 230,198.1 billion yen at city banks including megabanks, 3.4 pct to 256,590.8 billion yen at regional banks, 2.5 pct to 55,929.6 billion yen at so-called second-tier regional banks and 0.6 pct to 32,444 billion yen at trust banks.

Meanwhile, the combined real deposit balance grew 3.1 pct to 936,504 billion yen, the association said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]