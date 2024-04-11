TSE Prime's Market Cap Nears 1,000 T. Yen 2 Yrs after Shake-up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The combined market capitalization of issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section is approaching 1,000 trillion yen two years after the market's realignment.

Since the April 2022 shake-up, in which most stocks on the TSE's former first section moved to Prime, the total market capitalization on the new top-tier section has grown some 40 pct while the number of companies on the section fell 10 pct.

Although the section is becoming a true top-tier market as sought by investors, there is still a long way to go for listed firms to complete management reforms. In the shake-up, the TSE's four former sections--the first and second sections, Jasdaq and Mothers--were realigned into three sections--Prime, Standard and Growth.

Market capitalization is a measure of a company's size and value, calculated by multiplying its share price and the number of its outstanding shares.

The combined market capitalization of Prime issues grew from about 680 trillion yen at the end of April 2022 to roughly 970 trillion yen at the end of last month, an increase of 42 pct.

