Microsoft to Invest 2.9 B. Dlrs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. will invest 2.9 billion dollars in the next two years in Japan partly to strengthen infrastructure related to artificial intelligence, it was learned Tuesday.

Through what is expected to be its biggest investment in the Asian country, Microsoft aims to spread the use of generative AI tools.

The company is seen announcing the investment plan during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ongoing visit to the United States.

Microsoft also hopes to deepen cooperation with the Japanese government in the cybersecurity field to reduce cyberattack risk.

According to the investment plan, Microsoft aims to boost its development capacity for generative AI tools through increased use of semiconductors for AI systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]