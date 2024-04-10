Sato Could Be Everyone's Surname in Japan in 500 Years: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Sato could be the surname of everyone in Japan in about 500 years if the country maintains its current system requiring married couples to have the same surname, a study has showed.

The study was conducted by Hiroshi Yoshida, a professor at Tohoku University's Research Center for Aged Economy and Society, using the Japanese health ministry's demographic statistics and data from a surname-related information website called "Myoji-yurai.net."

According to the study, Sato was the most common surname in Japan in 2023, accounting for 1.53 pct of the country's population. The proportion of people with the surname increased 0.83 pct from the previous year.

If the proportion of people with the surname continues to increase at the same rate, Sato is projected to be everyone's surname in 2531.

If the country adopts a dual-surname system and 39.3 pct of married couples use different surnames, the timing of Sato dominating the country is estimated to be delayed by about 800 years to 3310.

