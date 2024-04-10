Microsoft to Invest 2.9 B. Dollars in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Microsoft Corp. will invest 2.9 billion dollars in Japan over the next two years to increase its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure there, Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said Tuesday.

Smith unveiled the plan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington.

The U.S. technology giant will introduce AI chips to its data center in Japan, open a research lab in Tokyo, train workers with AI skills and deepen cybersecurity cooperation with the Japanese government.

"These investments in digital infrastructure, AI skills, cybersecurity and AI research are essential ingredients for Japan to build a robust AI economy," Smith said.

Kishida welcomed the investments. "As economic activities in the digital space increase, it is important for the Japanese industry as a whole to work with global companies like Microsoft that are equipped with a set of digital infrastructure," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]