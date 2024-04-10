Kishida, Biden to Bring "Major Deliverables" on Space

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will announce "major deliverables" over space exploration at a White House summit on Wednesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Sullivan's remarks in a press briefing come as Tokyo and Washington are considering having at least two Japanese astronauts land on the moon in a future international lunar mission.

Sullivan said Kishida and Biden will announce "significant research partnerships" on critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and clean energy.

On Biden's opposition to Nippon Steel Corp.'s proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp., Sullivan said that the U.S. president will defend the interests of workers.

Biden has "also been very clear that he is going to make sure that the U.S.-Japan alliance is the strongest it's ever been," Sullivan said. "He's going to accomplish both of those things."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]