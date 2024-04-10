Kishida Plants Tree to Remember Sen. Inouye

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida planted a tree in Washington Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, the first Japanese-American member of the U.S. Congress.

At the event at the Japanese American Memorial to Patriotism During World War II, Kishida said that he will pass the bonds between the Japanese people and people of Japanese descent onto the next generation to further strengthen the foundations of Japan-U.S. relations.

Inouye's son, Ken, said that the event is a proof that Japan and the United States, which were once enemies, are now allies and that his father would have been delighted.

After serving in the war, the late Inouye was elected to the House of Representatives in 1959 and then switched to the Senate. He helped develop Japan-U.S. ties until his death in December 2012.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishida laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

