Princess Aiko Makes First Visit to Meiji Jingu Shrine

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko on Wednesday visited Meiji Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, for the first time ever, ahead of the 110th anniversary Thursday of the death of Empress Dowager Shoken, the wife of Emperor Meiji.

The shrine honors Emperor Meiji and his wife.

Dressed in white worshipping clothes, the princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, offered a tamagushi ritual offering and bowed deeply. After praying, she smiled when people gathered at the shrine talked to her.

Princess Aiko started working at the Japanese Red Cross Society this month.

