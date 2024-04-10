Biden Posts Photo with Kishida on State Visit to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 9 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden posted a photo of himself and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida both smiling in a car on the president's official X, formerly Twitter, account Tuesday, during the Japanese leader's state visit to the United States.

Biden said in the post, "Great to have you back in the States, Mr. Prime Minister." The photo appears to be a selfie taken by the president.

Kishida posted the same photo on his X account, saying that he was in a car heading for a dinner with the president and his wife.

