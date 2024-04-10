Shizuoka Governor Submits Resignation over Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu submitted a letter of resignation to the prefectural assembly chairman on Wednesday over his recent gaffe.

“I was aware that my remark was causing a lot of trouble to prefectural residents,” Kawakatsu, 75, told a press conference at the prefectural government office in the afternoon.

“It’s truly painful that I have caused trouble,” he said. “It’ll be in the best interest of the people of the prefecture if I leave as soon as possible.”

He came under fire for a remark viewed as insulting to people in certain professions, which was made last week in a speech to officials who have newly joined the Shizuoka government in central Japan.

He initially planned to quit at the start of an assembly session in June, but he came under pressure to step down earlier from assembly members of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito who want to avoid disruption to prefectural administration.

