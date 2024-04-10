NTT Docomo Points Arrive at Amazon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. and Amazon Japan G.K. said Wednesday that they launched a service that day in which NTT Docomo's "d Point" reward points can be earned and used on the Amazon shopping website.

It is the first time for Amazon Japan, a unit of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., to tie up with another company's reward points program.

NTT Docomo aims to attract users and expand the market scale of its reward points scheme through the collaboration.

Under the d Point program, users can earn points without subscribing to NTT Docomo's mobile phone service. The program had roughly 100 million users as of the end of March, according to the company.

Users who sign up online for the joint service can earn d Points worth 1 pct of the purchase amount, with a limit of 100 points, for each purchase on the Amazon site totaling 5,000 yen or more including tax. A point is equivalent to 1 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]