Aeon Expects to Log 10 T. Yen in Annual Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. said Wednesday its group sales in the business year to next February are projected to grow 4.7 pct from the previous year to reach 10 trillion yen.

If realized, Aeon would be the second Japanese retailer to log consolidated sales of 10 trillion yen or more, after Seven & i Holdings Co.

Aeon aims to expand its revenue base by strengthening private brand products at a time when consumers are becoming more budget-minded amid soaring prices.

In the year, Aeon expects its operating profit to rise 7.6 pct to 270 billion yen and its net profit to expand 2.9 pct to 46 billion yen.

While measures to deal with the so-called 2024 problem of driver shortages are expected to push up costs, Aeon plans to offset the negative factors by promoting digitalization and boosting efforts to cut operating costs, such as utility fees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]