Japan to Launch Full-Scale Talks over Shrinking Imperial Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties are set to start full-scale talks as early as around the Golden Week holiday period from late April to early May on measures to address the shrinking number of Imperial Family members.

Opposition parties and Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have already compiled their own views on the matter. The LDP is seen formulating its opinion by the end of this month.

Fukushiro Nukaga, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, has repeatedly voiced eagerness about holding dialogue among political parties on measures to ensure stable Imperial succession. "We hope to launch (the talks) around the Golden Week holiday period," he said Tuesday.

In 2021, a government panel of experts proposed two measures to tackle the shrinking Imperial Family. One of the two is to allow female members to retain their Imperial Family status after getting married, while the other is to use the adoption system to restore Imperial Family status for male members in the paternal line from former branches that left the family in 1947.

In-depth discussions on stable Imperial succession were shelved, however, with the panel saying that the time was not ripe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]