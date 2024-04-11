Japan, U.S. to Launch Forum on Defense Equipment Development

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to establish a body to discuss the joint development, production and maintenance of defense equipment.

The plan to convene a Forum of Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition and Sustainment, or DICAS, and discuss missile development and other issues was included in a joint statement released after the two leaders' meeting at the White House.

The statement also mentioned a planned overhaul of the respective command and control systems of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces stationed in Japan, to improve coordination.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kishida said, "I want to make it a valuable opportunity to confirm the strong bond between Japan and the United States and show my country and abroad what kind of future Japan and the United States are trying to build."

Biden said the two countries' alliance is stronger than ever before.

