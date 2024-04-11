Japan, U.S. to Launch Forum on Defense Equipment Development

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a plan to establish a body to discuss the joint development, production and maintenance of defense equipment.

The plan to convene a Forum on Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition and Sustainment, or DICAS, and discuss missile development and other issues was included in a joint statement released after the two leaders' meeting at the White House.

The statement also mentioned a planned overhaul of the respective command and control systems of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces stationed in Japan, to improve coordination.

In a separate document, Tokyo and Washington said the SDF and the U.S. military plan to conduct activities for deterrence to respond to provocative acts escalating in areas around Japan.

"We're modernizing command and control structures, and we're increasing the interoperability and planning of our militaries so they can work together in a seamless and effective way," Biden said in a joint press conference with Kishida after the summit.

