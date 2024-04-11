Yamato Puts Cargo Plane into Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The first cargo plane introduced by Yamato Holdings Co., a Japanese home delivery service company, went into service Thursday between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, and Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The flight is operated by Spring Japan, a low-cost carrier of the Japan Airlines group.

Yamato hopes to deal with the so-called 2024 problem, or a possible decline of transport capacity reflecting shortages of truck drivers under new overtime regulations starting this month, by utilizing cargo planes, adorned with the "Kuroneko" black cat logo of Yamato, in addition to trucks, trains and ferries that have been undertaking the company's long-distance transport services.

The cargo plane that began service Thursday, a refitted version of an Airbus A321 passenger aircraft, can carry a load of up to 28 tons, equivalent to five to six 10-ton trucks.

Yamato has a lease contract for three cargo planes, planning to initially operate nine flights a day on four routes, including between Narita and New Chitose Airport in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido. It plans to eventually increase the number of flights per day to 21.

