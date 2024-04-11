Japan Lower House Votes to Create Political Reform Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives voted to establish a special committee for political reform at a plenary meeting Thursday, in response to a high-profile slush funds scandal involving factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The special committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, plans to hold its first meeting by the end of this month to discuss the envisaged revisions to the political funds control law to prevent a recurrence of similar scandals.

The new panel will be reorganized from the Lower House's special committee on political ethics and public offices election law. The number of committee members will be increased by five to 40.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, are set to start talks between their working-level officials next week, planning to compile their draft proposal on revising the political funds control law.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are expected to grill the LDP at the new committee over the scandal, in which some LDP factions paid kickbacks to member lawmakers by using revenues from fundraising parties without reporting them in political funds statements.

