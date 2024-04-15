Volunteer Trying to Save Goods from Old Days in Quake-Hit Noto

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--A volunteer helping people in the quake-hit Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, is trying to save some used goods reminiscent of old days in the area before they are dumped as disaster waste.

Based in the Ishikawa city of Suzu since Jan. 7, days after the peninsula was rocked by the magnitude-7.6 earthquake on New Year's Day, Hiroshi Sakai has been working as a volunteer preparing hot meals at a nearby shelter and helping providing bath services to affected people.

Sakai, 44, is now engaged in another effort to support affected people. In February, he started buying used items such as tools for farming and fishing found in houses to be demolished.

Sakai, who runs businesses including one dealing in secondhand goods in the town of Sakuho in the central prefecture of Nagano, said, "I don't want items of everyday life that had been used with care by their owners to become disaster waste."

He has bought more than 1,000 items, including glass floats to keep fishing nets afloat, an old drawer chest and a wooden box with the kanji characters meaning liver oil written on it from right to left, a writing style which is no longer in use.

