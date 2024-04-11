Kishida's Wife Meets with U.S. High School Students

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, met with some 20 U.S. high school students learning Japanese, together with U.S. first lady Jill Biden, at a White House library on Wednesday.

Yuko introduced the attractions of haiku, saying that a reference to the season is always contained in the 17-syllable Japanese poem.

Jill stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges, saying, "The ties that bind our nations are not just forged by heads of state."

On Tuesday, Yuko participated in a tea ceremony with people promoting Japan-U.S. exchanges and a national cherry blossom festival event.

