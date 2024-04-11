Japan, U.S. to Cooperate over Legacy Chip Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to cooperate in strengthening global supply chains for so-called legacy semiconductors.

In a statement released after their meeting at the White House, the two leaders called for diversifying legacy chip supply chains, heavily reliant on Asian countries including China. Legacy chips, not involving advanced technology, are used in many products such as automobiles and home appliances.

Kishida and Biden also said they will seek policy coordination on decarbonization efforts through the establishment of a minister-level dialogue framework.

Over chip supply chains, Japan and the United States will work with like-minded countries to share information and coordinate policies in order to address "vulnerabilities stemming from nonmarket policies and practices," according to the statement.

China is a major supplier of legacy chips, raising alarm in the United States and European countries. Tokyo and Washington will consider specific measures in cooperation with partner countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]