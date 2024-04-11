Japan Vows to Respond Appropriately to Weaker Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese officials on Thursday vowed to respond appropriately to a weaker yen after the dollar hit 34-year highs above 153 yen.

"We will respond appropriately to any excessive moves, without excluding any options," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

The dollar topped 153 yen for the first time since June 1990 in currency trading earlier on Thursday on stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data for March. Expectations for early interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded following the data, leading to increased dollar buying for yen on investor belief that the U.S. and Japanese interest rate gaps will remain wide.

The dollar later gave up some of its gains, standing at 152.81-82 yen at noon Thursday in Tokyo, still up from 151.84-84 yen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Separately speaking to reporters Thursday, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, described the recent moves of foreign exchange rates as "rapid," showing strong caution over the yen's fast depreciation.

