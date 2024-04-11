Akebono, 1st Foreign-Born Yokozuna, Dies at 54

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Former yokozuna sumo grand champion Akebono, the first foreign-born wrestler to hold the title, died of heart failure this month, it was learned Thursday. He was 54.

He had been under medical treatment at a Tokyo hospital since his health deteriorated in spring 2017.

Akebono helped create a major sumo boom, along with other prominent wrestlers of the time, including Takanohana and Wakanohana, who both became yokozuna after Akebono.

Born on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Akebono, formerly Chad Rowan, acquired Japanese nationality in April 1996.

Akebono belonged to the Azumazeki stable, then headed by former sekiwake Takamiyama, also from Hawaii, and made his professional sumo debut at the spring tournament of 1988. He was promoted to the juryo second-highest division at the 1990 spring tournament and joined the makuuchi top division at the autumn tournament of that year.

