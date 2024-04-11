U.S. Authorities Interview Ohtani over Ex-Interpreter's Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. federal authorities interviewed Japanese two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani in recent week about an illegal gambling case involving his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Mizuhara is negotiating to plead guilty to federal crimes in connection with his alleged theft of at least 4.5 million dollars from Ohtani. The money was transferred from the Ohtani's bank account to an illegal bookmaker.

Some media reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers player has been completely cleared of any involvement in the illegal gambling case, while the former interpreter is expected to be indicted soon.

Mizuhara's lawyer, Michael Friedman, told Jiji Press that he could not comment at this time.

The investigative authorities have reportedly confirmed evidence suggesting that Mizuhara may have changed the settings on Ohtani's bank account so that Ohtani would not receive alerts.

