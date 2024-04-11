Japan SDF Not to Come under U.S. Command: Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Self-Defense Forces' joint operations command to be established in fiscal 2024 will not come under command and control of the U.S. military, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

"The SDF and the U.S military act independently under their respective command and control systems," the top government spokesman told a press conference.

His remark came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday to strengthen operational coordination between the SDF and U.S. Forces Japan.

Hayashi also commented on Biden's support for dialogue between Japan and North Korea, which the president voiced at a joint press conference at the White House following his talks with Kishida.

The two leaders confirmed that their countries, as well as the three countries also including South Korea, will cooperate even more closely based on the shared recognition that the path to dialogue with North Korea is open, Hayashi said.

