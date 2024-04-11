Kishida Cabinet's Support Hits Fresh Low of 16.6 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dropped to 16.6 pct in April, a new low for the administration since its launch in October 2021, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate fell 1.4 percentage points from the previous month, while the disapproval rate climbed 2.0 points to 59.4 pct. Twenty-four pct of respondents had no opinion.

Punishments announced last week by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida, for senior members of party factions involved in a slush funds scandal failed to lead to a rebound in cabinet support.

The approval rate breached the previous low of 16.9 pct marked in February, sinking to the worst level since the LDP returned to power in December 2012.

In the latest poll, support for the LDP fell 2.4 points to 15.3 pct.

