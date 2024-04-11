Fast Retailing Logs Record 1st-Half Sales, Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo and other casual clothing brands, said Thursday its group sales and net profit hit record highs for any fiscal first-half period.

In the first six months of the company's current fiscal year through August, its consolidated sales grew 9.0 pct from a year earlier to 1,598.9 billion yen, thanks to aggressive opening of new stores.

Fast Retailing saw group net profit surge 27.7 pct to 195.9 billion yen and operating profit 16.7 pct to 257 billion yen.

Uniqlo's domestic business suffered a sales decline but was able to enjoy profit growth because the accuracy of orders placed with suppliers improved. Its overseas operations posted sharp sales and profit increases reflecting strong demand in Europe.

Fast Retailing has been expanding its overseas businesses in a bid to meet its 10-trillion-yen long-term sales target.

