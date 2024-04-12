Japan to Pick 1st National to Land on Moon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to select its first astronaut to land on the moon in a future U.S.-led lunar mission, with seven astronauts, including two candidates selected last year, believed to be up for consideration.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said that "no decision has been made, including on the selection method" for the astronaut to take part in the Artemis manned lunar exploration mission.

A Japanese astronaut is seen participating in Artemis 4 slated for 2028, because Artemis 3 planned for 2026, the first mission with a crewed lunar landing, is expected to be manned by two U.S. astronauts.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to have a Japanese national be the first non-U.S. astronaut to set foot on the moon.

Japan will provide a manned pressurized rover called the Lunar Cruiser that will serve as a base for staying on and exploring the moon, in return for two opportunities for its nationals to land on the moon. The rover is expected to be sent to the moon in 2031 and operated by Japan for 10 years.

