CDP Worried over Japan's Possible Pivot from Defense-Only Policy

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan expressed concern Thursday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement on strengthening security cooperation may signal a pivot away from the country's exclusively defense-oriented policy.

"It's important to strengthen deterrence, but we're worried that it could prompt Japan and the United States to conduct joint military operations, even on the other side of the globe," CDP policy leader Akira Nagatsuma told a press conference.

"There's no need to change our exclusively defense-oriented policy," Nagatsuma said. "The prime minister needs to give a proper explanation."

Japan's exclusively defense-oriented policy is based on the country's war-renouncing Constitution.

Japanese Communist Party leader Tomoko Tamura warned about the possible threat of Japan being drawn into war, arguing, "It's clear that the Self-Defense Forces will effectively be put under the command of the U.S. military."

