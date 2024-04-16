Japan Companies Look to Sky to Tackle 2024 Logistics Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are speeding up efforts to utilize cargo planes to tackle the so-called 2024 problem of possible logistics service disruptions due to new overtime rules for truck drivers.

Major parcel delivery firm Yamato Holdings Co. launched cargo plane operations last Thursday. "We want to contribute to the development of regional services and industries by shortening (transportation) time and distances using cargo planes," Yamato President Yutaka Nagao said at a launch ceremony at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

As new regulations were introduced this month to limit annual overtime for truck drivers to 960 hours, Yamato found it necessary to secure means of transportation other than trucks.

Yamato commissioned the cargo plane operations to a low-cost carrier unit of Japan Airlines, or JAL. Its cargo planes will fly on four domestic routes, including between Narita and New Chitose Airport in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Yamato plans to carry fresh food on the planes, and it will consider introducing more planes if necessary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]