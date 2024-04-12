Daihatsu to Reopen Last Remaining Plant in Japan in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Thursday that it would resume vehicle production at its headquarters plant in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on May 7.

The move will bring the Japanese automaker's all four domestic plants back into operation after the company suspended production and shipments of all models due to its safety test fraud scandal in December.

The Osaka plant will resume production of the Copen minivehicle, which is partly supplied to Toyota Motor Corp.

At Daihatsu's plant in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the company will restart production of the Taft minivehicle on May 6.

Those moves are expected to bring Daihatsu's production capacity back to some 75 pct of the fiscal 2022 level, according to the company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]