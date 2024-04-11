S. Korea Ruling Party's Election Rout Fuels Concerns in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are worried about the impact of the South Korean ruling party's rout in Wednesday's general election on improving bilateral ties.

Government officials and LDP lawmakers voiced disappointment over the defeat of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's People Power Party. A former Japanese minister called the results "shocking."

"Expanding cooperation between Japan and South Korea is meaningful to both sides. We'll maintain close communication so that the people of both countries can continue to feel that the relations are steadily improving," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference. He did not directly discuss the election results.

Since his inauguration in 2022, Yoon has worked to improve bilateral ties, such as by presenting a solution to the thorny issue of wartime labor. He also enjoys a good relationship with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Tokyo hoped that Yoon's minority government would solidify its political foundation through the general election. But the hope was shattered as the ruling party lost seats while the main opposition scored a landslide victory.

