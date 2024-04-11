Japan, U.S. to Aim for Global Edge over AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden have expressed their eagerness to have their countries lead the world in the research and development of artificial intelligence.

In their joint statement released in Washington on Wednesday, the leaders said Japan and the United States will develop an AI model dedicated to scientific research projects and launch a framework of cooperation between companies and universities to advance AI research.

"We are committed to strengthening our shared role as global leaders in the development and protection of next-generation critical and emerging technologies such as AI, ...," Kishida and Biden said in the statement.

China has stepped up efforts to develop AI, while the European Union is in the process of implementing the world's first comprehensive regulations on the development and use of the technology.

In light of these moves, Japan and the United States are going to carry out AI development while ensuring safety and aggressively promote its use in various industrial and academic fields, people familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]