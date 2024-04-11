Japan Scraps Plan for New GSDF Training Ground in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will scrap its plan to build a Ground Self-Defense Force training ground on a former golf course site in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

Kihara told reporters at the Defense Ministry that he judged that it is "impossible" to conduct sufficient drills without negatively affecting nearby residents' lives.

Locals were opposing the plan because the site in the city of Uruma is close to a residential area.

"I apologize to the Uruma city government and local residents," Kihara said, adding that his ministry will review alternatives "from a broad perspective."

Earlier in the day, Kihara met with Uruma Mayor Masato Nakamura at the ministry. Nakamura told the minister that the construction plan was "far from being acceptable."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]